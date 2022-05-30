Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is 'not worthy of holding the office of the chief minister' as his decision of withdrawing security of Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala' has cost his life.

"If Punjab government hadn't taken the wrong decision of withdrawing security of Sidhu Moose Wala, then he would've survived," said Sukhbir S Badal.

SAD further demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing of Moose Wala. "SAD demands probe by a central independent agency in this case," added Badal.

SAD party delegation also met Governor Banwarilal Purohit today urging him to dismiss Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from his office over Moose Wala's murder.

"We have come to know that AN-94 rifle was used to commit the crime. We demand that the Punjab government should be immediately dismissed. CM Bhagwant Mann is not worthy of holding CM office," claimed Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"Met Governor of Punjab and urged him to dismiss @BhagwantMann from his office. He doesn't deserve to remain the CM. He is pushing State back into black days of anarchy. We also demand NIA probe into the killing of Moosewala as Pbis don't trust AAP govt to give justice in the case," Badal tweeted.

He also said, "CM @BhagwantMann is directly responsible for #SidhuMooseWalaDeath. A case should be registered against him for violating his oath of office and releasing confidential info about the withdrawal of security of Moosewala as well as Sri Akal Takht Jathedar and political leaders on the AAP portal."

"We demand a probe by sitting HC judge into lapses committed to ordering the withdrawal of security cover of prominent personalities. It was done unilaterally by CM without holding a meeting of the security review comm. Officers responsible for this lapse should be proceeded against," Badal added.

The AAM Aadmi Party (AAM)-led Punjab government is being criticized by opposition leaders over Moose Wala's killing which took place just a day after State police revoked the security of 42o people including Punjab Singer who joined Congress in December last year. (ANI)

