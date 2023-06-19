Jalandhar, Jun 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday promised holistic development of Jalandhar as he inaugurated projects worth Rs 30 crore here.

Jalandhar will shine with comprehensive development and progress, he said addressing a gathering on the occasion.

Mann said the AAP's victory in the recently held Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll has filled them with a sense of humility and responsibility to serve the people.

The chief minister said the newly-elected Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku is yet to take the oath, but works worth Rs 100 crore had already begun here.

The work on the Jalandhar-Adampur- Hoshiarpur road is already going on war footing, he said, adding work on Jandiala Goraya road will also start soon as it has been cleared.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the state government has taken path breaking initiatives for the welfare of the every section of society.

He claimed that for the first time in history of state, the Punjab government has provided uninterrupted power supply to farmers during the paddy sowing season.

On the occasion, Punjab minister Balkar Singh, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and others were also present.

