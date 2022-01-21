Nagpur, Jan 21 (PTI) A few days after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's video about badmouthing and beating up "Modi" snowballed into a controversy and he had to clarify that he was talking about a "local goon", a man arrived in Nagpur Press Club with his lawyer on Friday to claim he was the person being referred to in the video.

Speaking to the media, Umesh Premdas Gharde said he had an altercation with a Congressman in Bhandara over drinking liquor and he had abused the latter, five to six people in his native village Gondi and "Nanabhau" (Patole) in an inebriated condition.

"I am Umesh Premdas Gharde alias Modi. I used to live in Nagpur. I had a fight with my wife after which I went back to my native village Gondi in Bhandara," he said.

Gharde's story was confirmed by lawyer Satish Uke, who accompanied him to Press Club here.

Gharde had apologised to the local Congressmen a few days ago and the matter was resolved till the video of Patole turned the issue into a political slugfest, he said.

To prove his point, Uke also produced the copy of an FIR registered in Palandpur police station in Bhandara in 2020 in which the complainant's name was given as Umesh alias Modi Premdas Gharde.

