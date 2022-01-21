Tirupur, January 21: In a recent incident of rising crimes, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her 31-year-old husband in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur on Thursday, reportedly after an argument broke out between them over her alleged extramarital relationship. The accused, identified as K Kumar, has been arrested by the city police. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Set on Fire Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Simdega District, 6 Arrested

Kumar, who hails from Tenkasi district, is a labourer by profession. He was living with his wife Dhanalakshmi and their two sons, aged seven and nine years, at a rented house in JJ Nagar locality in Tirupur.

According to a police officer, Dhanalakshmi, who worked in a banian firm, was having an affair with a man, who is based in Tenkasi. “She would often go there to meet him and also kept in touch on phone/ On Thursday around 2:30 am, a verbal altercation broke out between the couple over the affair,” a report by The Times of India quoted the officer as saying.

Kumar flew into rage and attacked Dhanalakshmi using a sickle, leading to injuries that resulted in her immediate death. The police sent the victim’s body for autopsy and arrested Kumar. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).

