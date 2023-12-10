Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Dec 10 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that Bharat is charting its course to reclaim its glory as 'Viswaguru' (world leader) and it is going to be the third largest economy by the end of this decade.

Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebration of XLRI in Jamshedpur, Dhankhar said that the country is standing at the threshold of the fourth industrial revolution.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Update: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Compensation for Farmers Affected by Untimely Rains.

"It is indeed a transformative era propelled by cutting-edge technologies. The dawn of technologies like Artificial Intelligence, internet of things, machine learning, quantum computing, 6G technology and green hydrogen present unparalleled opportunities. These have potential to redefine industries, reimagine solutions and revolutionise how we live and work," he said while addressing the students and faculties of the institution.

The vice president said, "Today, there is global recognition of our nation's prowess, be it on land, sea, air or space. It needs the support of young leaders for creating an ecosystem that sustains our democratic values and our age-old civilization ethos," he said.

Also Read | Vishnu Deo Sai Named New Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh (Watch Video).

India's efficient digital payment system is now being adopted by nations like Singapore, he said and added that the World Bank recently said what India has accomplished in six years for digital inclusion, which would typically take 47 years.

"This commendation from World Bank is tribute to the present governance model that is highly accountable and transparent," he said.

The vice president told the students that it is crucial to understand that success is not solely measured by the weight of books or the pressure of grades, but by the passion of learning and resilience to overcome challenges.

"If you have an idea, you have to be in mission mode with passion to achieve it. That is also the reason our entire economic structure is changing," he said.

"A stress-free mindset not only enhances creativity and innovation, but also cultivates holistic development. It ensures that each student flourishes not just academically, but as well-rounded individuals ready to tackle the complexities of life, beyond the classroom. Let us aspire to be the change makers as we move towards 2047," he said.

Earlier, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren welcomed the vice president during his maiden visit to Jharkhand at Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)