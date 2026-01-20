The 56th Annual Meeting of WEF is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026 (Photo: X/wef)

Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday met Sri Lankan conglomerate Krishan Balendra, Chairman of John Keells Holdings PLC, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

As per a release from the MP Government, the discussions covered possible opportunities in Madhya Pradesh in the logistics, hospitality, food processing, and tourism sectors, and shared the incentives available under the policy.

During the meeting, John Keells also shared their linkages with Indian companies and their current presence via tie-ups in India, the release said

"Madhya Pradesh highlighted its rich heritage destinations for hospitality-led investments, strong logistics potential, and its position as one of India's fastest-growing agri states, making food processing an attractive growth area. Connectivity advantages, including feeder services from Bhopal to major hubs such as Mumbai and Delhi and international connectivity via Indore airport, were also discussed," it added.

John Keells expressed interest in exploring opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and indicated that a team would engage further to assess potential collaborations.

The engagement reinforces Madhya Pradesh's focus on building partnerships with leading regional conglomerates across South Asia to drive investment, trade, and tourism-led growth, the release said.

John Keells Group is home to numerous brands spread across many industry verticals, including transportation, consumer foods, retail, leisure, property, IT and financial services.

Notably, on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh government met Hashiyama Shigeto, representative director and Executive Managing Director of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

The discussions covered projects where JBIC is already supporting in Madhya Pradesh, as well as areas such as policies for manufacturing and other sectors, yen borrowings, tie-ups through collaborations, and renewable energy, including solar power.

While speaking with ANI, Hashiyama Shigeto said, "India, particularly Madhya Pradesh, is emerging as a highly attractive destination for Japanese investors, driven by strong opportunities in renewable energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing."

The Government of Madhya Pradesh had also held discussions with Jay Galla, Co-founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of the Amara Raja Group; Herve Couraye, Advisor to TouchLab; and Jasmin Hume, CEO and Founder of Shiru, among others, to explore multiple possibilities.

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, which is set to welcome nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." (ANI)

