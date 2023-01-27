Banihal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): The final leg of the Bharat Jodo yatra of Congress led by Rahul Gandhi will resume from National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, Ramban district on Friday.

Security has been tightened in the area in the wake of the recent twin blasts on the outskirts of Jammu city.

"People are very excited and have come to welcome Rahul Gandhi despite the severe cold. Bharat Jodo will resume from Banihal and reach Anantnag on January 27," Congress Leader, Jairam Ramesh said on Friday.

"Rahul Ji will address the media on January 29 in Srinagar. From Banihal we will reach Srinagar. The next three days will be important as we are marching through Jammu," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

The Yatra had been cancelled due to poor weather conditions and landslides on Wednesday, Jairam Ramesh informed earlier.

The yatra will resume Friday morning while Thursday will be a rest day, he said on Wednesday.

Congress supporters were seen dancing and celebrations were underway to welcome Rahul Gandhi.

"Residents here feel that Rahul Ji is coming for them. They feel Rahul Ji is going to do something for them. He wants to give a new direction to the future of their children. The previous governments, both Centre and State did not do anything for them," a Congress supporter told ANI.

Jairam Ramesh further said that on January 30, there will be a meeting of opposition parties.

He said: "All security arrangements have been made in connection with the Yatra".

The Yatra reached Jammu on Monday amid rain and snowfall forecast.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories. (ANI)

