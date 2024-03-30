Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes to the families of former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpuri Thakur, who were posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna on Saturday.

"The prestigious 'Bharat Ratna' was bestowed posthumously upon former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh today in New Delhi by the President Draupadi Murmu. Chaudhary Saheb was the first to say that the path that leads to the development of the country passes through its agricultural farms. This award stands as a testament to his exceptional contributions towards the nation's progress," CM Yogi said in a post on social media handle, X, congratulating the families.

"Chaudhary Saheb's unforgettable works dedicated to the overall upliftment of the villages, the poor, the deprived, the exploited, and the 'annadata' farmers, enriched Indian politics with exemplary democratic ideals", he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed happiness over former PM PV Narasimha Rao being awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

"Today, President Draupadi Murmu ji awarded the 'Bharat Ratna' to the late Prime Minister of India, PV Narasimha Rao, in New Delhi. His effective leadership and dedication to public welfare steered India's economic progress in a new direction. His efforts in advancing India's prosperity and development will be forever remembered," CM Yogi remarked.

"Today in New Delhi, President Draupadi Murmu Ji bestowed the posthumous 'Bharat Ratna' upon MS Swaminathan, the eminent agricultural scientist and pioneer of the Green Revolution," he said, adding, "His unwavering dedication and visionary approach heralded a new era of agricultural advancement in India, ensuring the prosperity and well-being of our farmers."

"Today marks a moment of pride as President Draupadi Murmu Ji posthumously confers the 'Bharat Ratna' upon the esteemed freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Bihar, 'Jananayak' Karpoori Thakur, in New Delhi. His lifelong commitment to 'social justice' will forever serve as a beacon of inspiration for Indian politics," the post further mentioned.

Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honour conferred for exceptional service towards any field of human endeavour, without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex. The provision of Bharat Ratna was introduced in 1954. (ANI)

