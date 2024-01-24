New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): A day after the Central government awarded two-time Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Modi not only honoured the mass leader but also 70 crore poor of the country.

Speaking on the occasion of Karpoori Thakur's 100th birth anniversary, acknowledging his significant contributions to social justice and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, Shah said the "Prime Minister did 'Ram Kaaj' (work of Lord Ram) by inaugurating Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and 'Gareeb Kaaj' (work for poor) on January 23 by awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur."

Shah noted that several leaders raised the issue of awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, but once in power, they overlooked him.

"With the decision to honour Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna, Modi ji has provided strength to such people by who works for the backward classes, underprivileged sections of society and fight for social justice for them," Shah said.

This award is not only a recognition of Thakur's past achievements but also serves as an inspiration for future generations, said the Home Minister, pointing out it is a reminder of the values that Thakur stood for - simplicity, inclusiveness, and the tireless pursuit of social justice.

The Home Minister also paid floral tributes to Karpoori Thakur whom the Government of India on Tuesday announced to honour with the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna recognising the contribution of the stalwart of social justice and an inspiring figure in Indian politics.

This prestigious award is a tribute to Karpoori Thakur's lifelong dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society and his relentless fight for Social Justice. Known affectionately as 'Jan Nayak' (People's Leader), Thakur's simplicity in his personal conduct was highly inspiring and contribution to Indian politics has been monumental.

Karpoori Thakur was born in 1924 in one of the most backward sections of society - the 'Nai Samaj'. He was a remarkable leader whose political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society. He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar and was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality. His commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of the country. His policies and reforms were pioneering in bringing about significant changes in the lives of many, especially in the fields of education, employment and farmer welfare.

By honouring Karpoori Thakur, the government recognizes his role as a symbol of democracy and social justice. The government also acknowledges his deep impact as a motivating figure for the marginalised sections of society. His life and work embody the spirit of the Indian Constitution, which advocates for equality, fraternity, and justice for all. (ANI)

