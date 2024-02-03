Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated veteran BJP leader LK Advani and said the Bharat Ratna award is a tribute to his decades of service in public life and a source of inspiration for millions of party workers.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the award to the founding member of the Bhartiya Janta Party, which is also the world's largest political party.

CM Yogi told ANI, "The decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on Lal Krishna Advani, the former Deputy Prime Minister of the country party, is the source of inspiration for millions of workers."

"Bharat Ratna is a tribute to his decades of service in public life, his commitment and his unwavering loyalty towards the integrity of the nation. And the unique efforts of those who set high standards of propriety and morality in political life...," he added.

"On this occasion, I heartily congratulate Advani Ji and express my gratitude to PM Modi...,' CM Yogi added.

Reacting to Bharat Ratna's honour, Advani said Saturday, "It is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove for in his life to the best of his abilities."

In a statement, LK Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that LK Advani will be conferred the country's highest civilian honour.

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," PM posted on X. (ANI)

