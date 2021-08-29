New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated table tennis player Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

He said that Patel's performance in the Paralympics will inspire millions of people.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 12 Tablighi Jamaat Members, Booked for Negligence and Disobedience of COVID-19 Norms, Acquitted of Charges.

“Many congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medal for India. You have made every Indian proud. Your stellar performance will inspire millions,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Patel signed off with a historic silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games after going down 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles class 4 final.

Also Read | India Reports 45,083 New COVID-19 Cases, 460 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Stands at 97.53%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)