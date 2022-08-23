Ghaziabad, Aug 23 (PTI) Bhim Army activists on Tuesday staged a sit-in demonstration here to protest against the killing of a 13-year-old Dalit boy who was killed by his classmate.

The family members and relatives of the deceased also joined in the protest.

Also Read | Delhi: First Successful Heart Transplant Operation Performed at RML Hospital.

Infuriated locals kept the body of the slain youth on the main road after the post-mortem instead of performing the last rites.

The protestors blocked roads near the Indergarhi flyover of the Masuri police station area for 45 minutes and relented only after officials assured their demand to register the case under SC/ST Act and add two more names to the FIR.

Also Read | Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Gets Bail Hours After Arrest Over Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Muhammed.

Office bearers of the Bhim Army told reporters after the formation of the BJP government in the state, Dalits are being tortured and are not getting justice in any case.

The party also demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a house and a government job for the victim's family.

The teen named Neeraj was killed by his 15-year-old friend, who belongs to the Jat community, on Monday.

According to police, the teen used to be absent from school for at least 15 days every month. He hatched a plan to kill his friend Neeraj being a soft target, so that he may live in jail for his whole life.

On Tuesday, he was produced before the juvenile court from where he has been sent to a juvenile home in Noida, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)