Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav targeted Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for not removing his shoes while paying a floral tribute to the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in Bhopal.

Speaking to the media, Mohan Yadav said, "I got information about the Lok Sabha LoP's visit... But I did not like the fact that he did not take off his shoes while paying tribute to his grandmother (Indira Gandhi). This is not in alignment with our culture, we maintain sensitivity..."

Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi as he arrived in Bhopal. He is set to attend various programmes in the city as a part of the Congress's 'Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan' (Organisation Rejuvenation Campaign).

According to the program schedule, Rahul Gandhi will chair a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee at the state Congress office and discuss the political situation of the state with the senior state leadership.

Thereafter, he will have interaction with MPs and MLAs and hold discussions on Sangathan Srijan with representatives. Additionally, the Congress MP will also attend a special meeting with newly appointed observers by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in each district of the state.

Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates, which includes representatives from AICC, state congress, district congress presidents and block presidents at Ravindra Bhavan Auditorium in the city.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari called Gandhi the hero of the caste census and called it an important day in the history of Indian politics.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari said, "This is an important day in the history of Indian politics. We are fortunate that Madhya Pradesh got this opportunity. As the hero of the caste census, Rahul Gandhi raised a new voice in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had to agree to his (Rahul Gandhi) point despite refusing. It is a matter of good fortune for us that the warrior of social justice, Rahul Gandhi, is visiting Bhopal today to start the campaign of Sangathan Srijan, laying the foundation stone."

He said that the campaign aims to develop a new structure of the organisation, maintaining transparency from the village level to the ward level and develop new thoughts in the Congress party. (ANI)

