New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) or Bhu-Aadhar has been adopted by 26 states and union territories so far, the rural development ministry said on Monday.

It also said that pilot testing has been done in seven more states and union territories.

The ministry said that till now, 28 states and union territories have adopted the National Generic Document Registration System for land records.

Some states are also using ULPIN in SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) portal, according to the latest data provided by the Land Resources Division of the Department of Land Resources (DoLR).

By April 18, computerisation of Record of Rights (RoRs) in 6,22,030 (94.62 per cent) villages out of 6,57,403 villages had been completed, it said.

The ministry said that "1,28,72,020 cadastral maps/FMBs have been digitised (75.62 percent) out of 1,70,22,935 Maps/FMBs) while cadastral maps have been linked to RoRs in 4,22,091 villages (64.21 percent) out of 6,57,403 villages".

It said 4,922 (92.82 percent) sub registrar offices (SROs) have been computerised and 4,031 (76.01 percent) SROs integrated with revenue offices out of a total of 5,303 SROs.

The ministry said "3,297 (85.73 percent) modern record rooms (MRRs) have been established out of sanctioned 3,846 MRRs (Total MRR-6866)".

The DoLR is implementing the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) as a central sector scheme with 100 percent funding by Government of India.

