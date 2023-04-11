Bhubaneswar(Odisha) [India], April 10 (ANI): The temperature in the eastern state of Odisha's capital Bhubaneshwar touched 37. 5 degrees Celsius at 11.30 am on Monday. With a significant reduction in thunderstorm activities, it is expected that the temperature of the city will increase in the next two days.

"Day temperature is likely to increase 2-3 degrees Celsius in next two days, and after that, it will likely stabilise," said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar. People in the capital city are advised by the officials to wear light clothes and carry a water bottle while stepping out from home during hot weather.

According to the midday weather bulletin issued by IMD, Bhubaneswar, across Odisha on Monday, the highest maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Baripada and the lowest minimum temperature of 18.0 degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha. On Monday, While in some districts of the state, rain occurred, in most parts of Odisha dry weather prevailed.

"Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm has occurred at one or two places over the districts of RAYAGADA, KORAPUT, KANDHAMAL, KALAHANDI, NAWARANGPUR, RAYAGADA & GANJAM of South Odisha and dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of Odisha," said the weather bulletin. (ANI).

