By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday denied reports of friction in the state unit of Congress and said there is no dispute within the party.

Breaking his silence amid the buzz of infighting within the Haryana unit of Congress, Hooda said, "There is no dispute in Haryana Congress. All MLAs have the right to meet and express their views."

Hooda's statement came days after more than 20 MLAs from Haryana met Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi in groups of five.

Asked about appointments in the organisational setup in the party's state unit, Hooda said, "Organisational changes should be done on time."

According to the sources, the Congress MLAs, who met KC Venugopal in Delhi, demanded to strengthen the state unit and sought the major role for Hooda in the state unit. They also demanded that organisational changes within the state unit of the party should be done as soon as possible.However, sources claimed that there is a power struggle in the Haryana Unit of the party. "This is a fight for power. There is no problem in the state, there are no such issues in the state which is making rounds in media. Change of PCC is not because of any issues in the state but only because of holding power," said sources. Speaking to the media today, Hooda also slammed the Central government for a hike in petrol and diesel prices."Petrol, Diesel prices are soaring despite cheap crude oil in the international market. The government has made it a mode of earning. Inflation is getting out of control, affecting the poor and middle-class the most,' said the senior Congress leader. (ANI)

