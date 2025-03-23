Begusarai (Bihar) [India], March 23 (ANI): At least four people lost their lives, and five were injured after a car rammed into a divider on early Sunday morning while returning from a wedding in Bihar's Begusarai.

Speaking to ANI, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Subodh Kumar stated that the incident occurred at around 3.40 am on Sunday when the people in the car were returning from the wedding.

Also Read | Rajasthan: First Successful Ostrich Breeding at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo in Jaipur, Female Ostrich Avantika Lays 11 Eggs (Watch Video).

The official said that the injured have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, one of the injured had stated that the incident occurred because the driver was feeling drowsy when they left the wedding at 2 am, which resulted in the incident.

Also Read | Mehul Choksi, Fugitive Businessman, Living in Belgium, Plans To Move to Switzerland for Treatment, Says Report.

"Some people were returning from a wedding. The driver rammed the car into the divider, and four people died in the accident. Another five people are injured and they are under treatment. One of the injured has said that they had left the Baraat (wedding procession) at 2 am, and the driver may have been drowsy, resulting in the accident. The accident is said to have happened at 3.40 am," Kumar told ANI.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)