Patna, Jul 12 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was on Saturday shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Sushila Devi (60), who was working in a hospital in Patna.

"The incident took place in Doiya village under the jurisdiction of Noorsarai police station around 10 am on Saturday when Sushila Devi was returning from her agricultural field.

"According to the woman's son, the assailants laid an ambush and shot her in the head. She was immediately rushed to the nearest government hospital where she was declared dead by doctors," Sadar-2 Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal told reporters.

A case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the accused, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears that some old property-related dispute might be the reason behind the incident... further investigation is on," he added.

The incident in the district adjoining Patna comes close on the heels of a spate of murders that have rocked the state capital in the last one week.

Opposition parties have been alleging that this was, indeed, a 'jungle raj' for which the RJD is often blamed.

Meanwhile, NDA partner and Union minister Chirag Paswan also appeared rattled by soaring crime graphs.

The Hajipur MP wrote on X on Saturday, "How many Biharis will be murdered? It is beyond understanding what is the responsibility of Bihar Police?"

A 50-year-old man, involved in sand mining, was shot dead outside his residence in Ranitalab area in Patna on Thursday, barely a few days after the murder of top industrialist Gopal Khemka outside his residence situated on a busy street in the state capital on July 4.

