Patna (Bihar) [India], August 23 (ANI): Eight people died on Saturday morning in a road accident on the Daniyawan-Hilsa road in Shahjahanpur police station area under Daniyawan block, Bihar.

All the victims were residents of Reddy Malama village under Hilsa police station in Nalanda district. They were on their way to Fatuha for a holy dip in the Ganga at Triveni Sangam, the police informed.

According to the District Magistrate of Patna, the accident occurred around 6:45 AM due to a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a heavy vehicle (Hyva). Eight people lost their lives in the accident, and the injured are seeking treatment at Patna Medical College Hospital.

The District Magistrate (DM) said that as soon as information about the incident was received, local police, traffic officials, and ambulances were immediately sent to the scene of the accident. As per the reports, five people were injured in the accident and have been admitted to PMCH (Patna Medical College Hospital) for treatment.

He also added that the Civil Surgeon is in constant touch with the hospital superintendent to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

The District Magistrate expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and added that the administration is working to provide every possible help to the victims and their families.

Teams from the local administration, police station, and traffic police were present at the site, taking all necessary steps to assist the injured and the victims' families. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Fatuha-1, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Patna City, and the Rural Superintendent of Police were also present on the spot, overseeing the rescue operations and ensuring all required actions are taken promptly.

The Daniyawan Circle Officer has been instructed to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and act swiftly as per protocol. All officials have been directed to coordinate effectively and work rapidly to support the affected families. The Rural SP has also been asked to supervise the overall security arrangements at the location. (ANI)

