Patna (Bihar) [India], March 13 (ANI): Advocates on Wednesday staged a protest demanding maximum compensation for the advocate who passed away after an explosion took place in a transformer installed in Patna's Civil Court earlier.

They also urged the government to bear the medical expenses of the advocates who received burns

The incident that took place in Patna's Civil Court on Wednesday afternoon reportedly claimed the life of an advocate identified as Devendra Pratap Singh and injured 5 others.

Speaking about the incident, Mamta Kumari an advocate said, "It was an unfortunate incident, a transformer installed in the area fell upon him and he passed away. He used to look over the works as a notary. He was already disabled and used to be the sole breadwinner of the family. Five other people have been injured in the mishap."

Another advocate, Anshuman also spoke to ANI and said, "The mishap was an unfortunate one. There isn't even an adequate place for the advocates to sit in the area. We all are holding a protest here today so that a maximum ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh can be provided to the family of the deceased advocate."

After the incident took place, police officials reached the scene and recovered the body of the deceased.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

