Araria (Bihar) [India], March 13 (ANI): ASI Rajiv Ranjan posted in Fulkaha police station of Araria died after a clash broke out between the police team and villagers who went to arrest a criminal at a wedding ceremony in Laxmipur village.

DSP Mukesh Kumar Saha said that the police went to arrest a criminal, Anmol Yadav, who is accused in the Arms Act NDPS Act case.

As per the information from the Police, ASI Rajiv Ranjan, along with his team, went to Laxmipur village to arrest Anmol Yadav. The police went there and arrested him, but the local villagers entered into an altercation with the police, and they managed to release Anmol Yadav. During the altercation, ASI Vijay Kumar fell down and got severely injured. Later, when he was brought to the hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.

Speaking to ANI, DSP Forbesganj Mukesh Kumar Saha said, "Anmol Yadav, a criminal, was reported to be attending a wedding in Laxmipur village. Acting on this information, the police, including the station in-charge, an ASI, and other officers, conducted a raid and arrested him. The police went there and arrested him, but the local villagers entered into an altercation with the police, and they managed to release Anmol Yadav."

"Amid the altercation, ASI Rajiv Ranjan collapsed. He was immediately taken to the Forbesganj hospital, where doctors declared him dead. So far, we have detained three to four people, and further investigation is underway," Kumar said.

He also said that the martyred sub-inspector was a resident of Munger. The police have sent his body to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem and are engaged in further action.

Police have detained 3 to 4 people, and the police are questioning them. A wave of mourning has spread in the entire police department.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

