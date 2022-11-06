Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Bihar's former minister and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday claimed that the party will win 40 seats from the state in the next Lok Sabha polls.

The bypolls were held on November 3 for seven assembly seats in six states and the counting started Sunday morning.

"JD(U) severed ties with BJP and went to RJD but couldn't defeat BJP in Gopalganj. Clear message that even together they can't defeat BJP," he said.

His statement comes after Kusum Devi defeated RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta to win the Gopalganj seat in the bypoll. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Neelam Devi won the Mokama seat in Bihar with 70,746 votes, while BJP's Sonam Devi could garner 54,258 votes.

"Their victory margin went down in Mokama. It shows the future is BJP's. We'll win all 40 seats in LS polls," said Hussain.

Taking a dig at JDU, he said that the JDU broke away from the BJP and formed a grand alliance with RJD, yet they could not defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gopalganj.

"As far as their win in Mokama is concerned, "chote sarkar" Anant Singh fought the election there. RJD and JDU made an alliance to fight elections yet their margins decreased. BJP fought with great strength. BJP will win 40 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats," Bihar's former minister and BJP leader said.

Lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that people are happy with the policy and the efforts of PM Modi.

"BJP is blooming everywhere in the bye-election and there is a wave of Bharatiya Janata Party everywhere. It is clear that the people of the whole country are happy with the policy of our leader Narendra Modi, so the results of the elections are coming in our favour," he added. (ANI)

