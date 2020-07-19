Katihar (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Youth and children of Dandkhora in Bihar's Katihar district are risking their lives in the name of enjoyment by jumping into the overflowing Mahananda river from a bridge.

"We keep an eye on them but they are excellent swimmers, so there is nothing to worry about. They do this whenever they want to," a villager said.

Also Read | West Bengal: Local Protesters Block Road, Set Police Vehicles on Fire Over Alleged Gang-Rape and Murder of Girl in Uttar Dinajpur.

The villager accepted that the river is currently overflowing with at least 40-50 feet deep water.

It is to be noted that most rivers in Bihar are flowing above the danger mark and around eight districts in the state have been flooded. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Reports 310 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)