New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced the approval of a new scheme- 'Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme,' aiming at providing financial assistance to one women of every family in the state to start employment of their choice.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that women would be given an amount of Rs 10 thousand as the first installment for employment, further stating that the process of applications would be determined by the Rural Development Department along with Urban Development and Housing Department.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Diaspora in Japan for Preserving Cultural Roots, Says 'Truly Commendable' (Watch Video).

https://x.com/NitishKumar/status/1961296623465603307

"Ever since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been working on a large scale for women's empowerment. Several important steps have been taken to empower women and make them self-reliant. Now, through their hard work, women are not only contributing to the progress of Bihar but are also strengthening the economic condition of their families. Continuing this mission, we have now taken an important and unprecedented decision in the interest of women, which will have positive long-term results. Our government has today approved a new scheme 'Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme' for women's employment in the cabinet meeting. The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to one woman from every family in the state to start employment of their choice.

Also Read | Urijit Patel, Former RBI Governor, Appointed As IMF Executive Director.

1. As financial assistance, one woman from every family will be given an amount of 10 thousand rupees as the first installment for employment of her choice.

2. The process of receiving applications from interested women will soon be started. The complete arrangement and process for this will be determined by the Rural Development Department, and the Urban Development and Housing Department will also be involved as needed for cooperation," the post read

The CM further mentioned in his post that after six months of employment, an assessment would be conducted after which additional assistance of Rs 2 lakh rupees would be provided as needed to the women.

Furthermore, haat products would be set up across the state selling the products made by women.

"3. From September 2025, the transfer of funds to women's bank accounts will begin.

4. After 6 months of starting employment by women, an assessment will be conducted, and additional assistance up to 2 lakh rupees can be provided as needed.

5. Haat markets will be developed across the state, from villages to cities, for the sale of products made by women. I am confident that the implementation of this scheme will not only further strengthen the position of women but will also provide better employment opportunities within the state, and people will not have to leave the state for employment out of compulsion," the post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)