Patna (Bihar) [India], October 3 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed condolences after four people lost their lives after being hit by a Vande Bharat Express near Kasba Jawanpur on the Katihar-Jogbani rail section.

The Chief Minister also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Kumar, "The incident of four people their lives after being hit by Vande Bharat train at Purnia Junction is tragic. Wishing for the speedy recovery of the person injured in this accident. Praying to God to grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this hour of grief with patience."

Tragedy struck in Purnia district on Friday morning when four people lost their lives after being hit by a Vande Bharat Express near Kasba Jawanpur on the Katihar-Jogbani rail section while many others sustained injuries and have been admitted to GMCH for treatment.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, officials of Bihar Police and Railway Police Force (RPF) immediately reached the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar transferred a total amount of Rs 2500 crore to 25 lakh beneficiary women under the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila rojgar Yojana'.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office wrote, "Today, Honorable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji transferred a total amount of Rs 2500 crore to 25 lakh beneficiary women under the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila rojgar Yojana' at the rate of Rs 10,000 per beneficiary from 'Sankalp' located at 1 Anne Marg."

"The Honorable Chief Minister said that the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, launched the 'Chief Minister's Women's Employment Scheme' on September 26, 2025. On that occasion, a total amount of ₹7,500 crore was transferred through DBT to 7.5 million women beneficiaries of the state at the rate of Rs 10,000 each," it added. (ANI)

