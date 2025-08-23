Patna (Bihar) [India], August 23 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected the under-construction APJ Abdul Kalam Science City, being developed on a 21-acre plot in Rajendranagar, Patna.

During the visit, he reviewed the progress of the project, assessed different sections of the complex, and instructed officials to ensure speedy completion of the work, the release said.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister said that APJ Abdul Kalam Science City will be one of the best centres in the world for the promotion of science and will be unique in itself. After the completion of the construction of the Science City, the students visiting here will be able to easily understand the basics, activities and principles of science, and their interest in science will increase. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure better arrangements here by using modern techniques.

Secretary of the Building Construction Department, Kumar Ravi, while giving information to the Chief Minister about the construction work of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Science City, said that the construction work of the buildings of the Science City has almost been completed.

According to a release, five large halls have been built in A.P.P. Abdul Kalam Science City, Patna, in which science-related exhibits are being displayed through five galleries - Be a Scientist Gallery, Sustainable Planet Gallery, Basic Science Gallery, Body and Mind Gallery, and Astronomy and Space Gallery.

In the first phase, the installation of 12 science exhibits in the BA Scientist Gallery and 35 science exhibits in the Basic Science Gallery is nearing completion at Rs. 75 crores by Creative Museum Designs (CMD) through the National Council of Science Museum (NCSM), an experienced institution of the country.

It is worth mentioning that, on the instructions of CM Kumar, a Science City is being constructed on a 21-acre plot in Rajendra Nagar, Patna, with the objective of increasing awareness towards science among the young boys and girls. The Science City has been approved by the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education at Rs. 889 crores. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone of this project on 1 March 2018.

The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the construction work of the project. He inspected the project site several times and provided the necessary guidelines. To establish a well-equipped science city, the Chief Minister sent a team of officers abroad for study.

An auditorium with a seating capacity of 500 people, equipped with modern facilities, has also been constructed in this science city. Along with this, a 150-bed dormitory has been constructed in the campus for the night stay of school students during their study tour. An open-air theatre for organising science-related programs, a cafeteria for the arrangement of food for the visitors and a parking lot for vehicles have also been constructed on the campus. Solar panels of 150 kW capacity are also being installed on the campus. (ANI)

