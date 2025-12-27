Patna (Bihar) [India], December 27 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday participated in religious programmes at the Takht Sri Harimandir Ji complex in Patna Sahib on the occasion of the 359th Prakash Purb of Dashmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, offering prayers for peace, prosperity and happiness in the state.

The Chief Minister paid obeisance at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji and Gurdwara Bal Leela Maeni as part of the commemorative events marking the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru.

"In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, 'On the 359th Prakash Purb of Dashmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, I participated in the program held at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji complex, Patna Sahib. I paid obeisance at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, and Gurdwara Bal Leela Maeni, and prayed for happiness, peace, and prosperity in the state," the post read.

Takht Sri Harimandir Ji, also known as Patna Sahib, is one of the five Takhts (seats of authority) in Sikhism and holds a central place in Sikh history.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna in 1666 and played a crucial role in shaping Sikh philosophy, tradition and identity, including the establishment of the Khalsa Panth in 1699. (ANI)

