Patna (Bihar) [India], August 22 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday tied rakhis to trees in Patna on the occasion of Rakshabandhan to spread awareness on environmental conservation.

The NDA-led Bihar government has been observing Rakshabandhan as 'Vriksh Raksha Diwas' (Tree Protection Day) since 2012 to protect Bihar's green cover.

Also Read | Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 1183 Mobilisation Camps Organised Across the Country Under DDU-GKY.

Kumar urged people to plant saplings and save them to conserve the environment.

"Since 2012, we have been observing Rakshabandhan as 'Vriksh Raksha Diwas' (Tree Protection Day). People should save trees, just like they save people," the Bihar CM said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 2-Year-Old Kidnapped, Killed by Aunt, Uncle Over Family Issues; Accused Arrested.

"We need to plant trees and save them to conserve the environment. The state government has been focusing on planting saplings under the Jal Jeewan Hariyali mission. The future generation is now aware of the environment conservation," he said.

Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, is celebrated with furore and enthusiasm across the country. Traditionally, on this day, sisters symbolically express their love by tying a sacred thread around their brother's wrist. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)