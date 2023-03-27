Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (In centre), BJP MLC Sanjay Mayukh (on left) visuals from spot(Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 27 (ANI): On the occasion of the Chaiti Chhath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached BJP MLC Sanjay Mayukh's house to eat 'Kharna Prasad'.

Along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar many leaders from Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and Congress also reached Sanjay Mayukh's house to eat 'Kharna Prasad'.

Also Read | Vasundhara Raje Retained in New BJP Posters in Rajasthan, Satish Poonia Out.

MLC Sanjay Mayukh invited CM Nitish Kumar and many leaders from RJD and Congress parties. Chief Miniter Nitish Kumar reached the house of Sanjay Mayukh in the evening.

After Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met the Bhartiya Janta Party leader, a new political discussion started in the state.

Also Read | Karnataka: Hindu Activists Oppose Quran Recitation at Religious Fair in Hassan District.

In the past CM Nitish Kumar has kept silent even on the matter of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and seems to be separating from the whole issue, although CM Nitish Kumar's party leaders are seen standing in support of Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)