Patna, Nov 26 (PTI) Bihars COVID-19 tally rose to 2.33 lakh on Thursday with 682 fresh cases reported in the past one day, while the recoveries surged to 2.26 lakh putting the states recovery rate to 97.10 per cent, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The toll in the contagion reached 1243 after six more fatalities were reported in the state in a span of 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Visit Varanasi On November 30 to Light First Earthen Lamp at Rajghat.

The states recovery rate of 97.10 per cent showed a marginal decline from 97.13 per cent on Wednesday, it said.

The national recovery rate is 93.66 per cent, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran Not to Appear Before ED, to Remain in Hospital.

It said 595 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,26,392.

The number of positive cases rose to 2,33,141, the bulletin said adding that the number of active COVID-19 cases marginally increased to 5506 from 5425 cases on Wednesday in the state.

The state has so far tested 1.41 crore samples that included 1,35,936 samples that were tested in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Out of the six new fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours, one death each has been reported from Bhojpur, Jamui, Munger, East Champaran, Purnea and Siwan.

Patna district, which has 41,331 positive cases with 1781 active cases, has not reported any fresh casualty in the past 24 hours with district reporting the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 320 so far, the health department bulletin said.

Sheohar district remained at the bottom both in terms of positive cases (1306) and casualty (01).

Other districts registering more than 30 deaths so far included- Bhagalpur (71), Nalanda (55), Gaya (50), Saran (48), Munger and East Champaran (47 each), Muzaffarpur (45), Rohtas (43), Vaishali and Bhojpur (41 each), Samastipur (34), Darbhanga (32).

Out of 682 new cases reported in the past 24 hours in the state, Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 211 followed by Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur (34), Gaya (28), Darbhanga and Supaul (23 each), Purnea (22), the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)