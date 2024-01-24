Samastipur, Jan 24 (PTI) The CPI(ML) Liberation on Wednesday launched a "save democracy, save constitution" movement to mark the birth centenary of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, who has been chosen for the Bharat Ratna.

The party's general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya joined other leaders in a march from the district headquarters of Samastipur to Karpoori Gram, the late leader's ancestral village, as part of "Loktantra Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan".

Addressing a public meeting in Samastipur, Bhattacharya said, "The BJP cannot wash away its sins by conferring the Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur, who always suffered at the hands of communal and feudal elements on account of his measures like reservations for backward classes."

"We remember Karpoori Thakur as a courageous leader who took bold steps for the common people and granted amnesty to many jailed Naxalites, without worrying about attacks from his detractors," the Left leader added.

If Thakur was alive he would have led the fight against "Fascist forces", which must be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said Bhattacharya, whose party is a constituent of the INDIA bloc and supports Bihar's Mahagathbandhan government from outside.

