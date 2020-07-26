Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 26 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Darbhanga, Babu Ram informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

The SSP was tested positive for the infection two months back and had also recovered from it. But he has tested positive again.

In his message to media, Babu Ram said, "I couldn't receive phone calls from many of you as I was in isolation for the last few days. Symptoms of coronavirus were occurring. Today the report has come positive. Therefore, I will have to stay in bed rest for 8-10 days. Till then the City SP will look over the work."

Bihar reported 2,605 COVID-19 cases in the past two days, taking the total number of cases in the state to 38,919.

According to the state health department, 1,311 cases were reported on Friday, and 1,294 cases on Saturday.

The state health department also informed that a total of 12,461 samples were tested on Saturday, and 24,520 patients have been cured/discharged till now.

The recovery rate of coronavirus in the state stands at 67.52 per cent, according to the bulletin. (ANI)

