Patna (Bihar) [India], August 13 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday took part in Tiranga Yatra, organised under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, ahead of Independence Day.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Chaudhary stated that a message is being given through the Tiranga Yatra that India will become great.

Also Read | Wang Yi India Visit: Chinese Foreign Minister To Visit India on August 18 Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Trip to Tianjin for SCO Summit.

"Many martyrs sacrificed their lives for our freedom... Through the Tiranga Yatra, the message was given that India is one, India will become great, and PM Modi's government will take India forward," he said.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led the Tiranga Yatra from Gandhi Park, Dehradun, with public representatives, thousands of youth, students, women and children holding the tricolour in their hands with the echo of 'Bharat Maa Ki Jaikar, Vande Mataram'.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Anti-Naxal Operation: 2 Top Maoist Commanders Carrying Combined Bounty of INR 35 Lakh Neutralised in Forested 'Banda Pahad' Near Karekatta.

He also launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The Chief Minister led the Tiranga Yatra amidst the tunes of patriotic songs. The CM greeted the youth and also wished everyone a Happy Independence Day in advance.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "This year, we are going to celebrate the fourth edition of the Tiranga campaign, for which more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. These youths will inspire people for the Tiranga campaign."

Addressing a press conference, Shekhawat said, "Har Ghar Tiranga is more than a campaign -- it is an emotional movement that unites 1.4 billion Indians under the timeless colours of our National Flag. It aims to instil patriotism, foster civic pride and spread awareness about the significance of the Tiranga as a living symbol of our democracy and independence."

The Ministry of Culture is the nodal Ministry for this campaign and is working in close collaboration with State Governments, Union Territories, educational institutions, community organisations, and the general public to ensure widespread participation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)