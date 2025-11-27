New Delhi, [India], November 27 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.

This comes after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory in the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, winning 202 out of 243 seats. This decisive win marks a significant triumph for the alliance, with the BJP emerging as the largest party, winning 89 seats. JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar, secured 85 seats, while other NDA partners, including LJP(RV), HAM(S), and RLM, won 19, 5, and 4 seats, respectively.

The election results reflect a strong mandate for the NDA, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attributing the victory to the people's trust in their development agenda and governance. The opposition, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), suffered a significant setback, winning only 35 seats.

The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced a comprehensive governance and law-and-order push under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, unveiling a series of measures ranging from "Pink Patrolling" in educational institutions to intensified action against mafias, cybercrime and social media abuse.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Choudhary said the government had taken responsibility for strengthening every aspect of public safety. "We have worked to promote good governance. To further that work, we have issued several directives. Whether it's making arrangements to improve law and order, whether they are mafias of any level... they will be identified, and action will be taken against them," he said.

The inaugural session of the newly elected Bihar Legislative Assembly will be conducted from December 1 to 5, according to an official press release.

The oath and affirmation by newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will take place on December 1; meanwhile, on December 2, 2025, the election of the speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will take place.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered the litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer Bihar's politics around him in every election over the past 20 years.

The 74-year-old Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister since November 2005, with a brief nine-month gap in 2014-15. (ANI)

