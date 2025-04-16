Patna (Bihar) [India], April 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the people of Bihar are ready for change and have resolved to vote out the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters after a joint meeting with Congress leaders in Patna, Yadav said, "Today we had a meeting with Congress colleagues. Discussions were held on how to free the people of Bihar from unemployment, how to free them from crime, how to stop migration in Bihar and what our vision will be."

He further added, "One thing is certain--the public has made up its mind to get rid of the NDA."

The RJD and Congress are key partners in the INDIA bloc alliance, which is aiming to present a united front to challenge the BJP-led coalition.

Yadav also had said that the Opposition alliance is united and fully prepared to take Bihar forward.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said that another meeting with alliance partners will be held on April 17 in Patna. Further, slamming the NDA, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said that even after 20 years of its rule, Bihar remains the poorest state with the lowest per capita and farmers' incomes and the highest migration rate.

"We had a meeting and had positive discussions. We will meet again on 17 April in Patna, along with other alliance parties. We are fully prepared, and we want to take Bihar forward. Even after 20 years of NDA government in the state, Bihar is the poorest state, where per capita income and farmers' income are the lowest, and migration is the highest. We want to contest elections based on issues. It is the duty of all of us to highlight the shortcomings of the government," Tejashwi Yadav said.

On the question of the Chief Minister's face, he said it would be decided unanimously while also declaring that the NDA will not form the government in Bihar at this time.

"We will discuss and unanimously decide the CM face. 'Nitish Ji to hijack ho chuke hain' (Nitish has been hijacked). NDA is not forming the government in Bihar this time," the RJD leader said.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar emphasised that the meeting took place in a very natural and smooth manner.

"All decisions will be taken on different dates. We will fight the NDA government unitedly. Several issues were discussed, and moving forward, we will proceed point by point," Kumar said. (ANI)

