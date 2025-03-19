Patna (Bihar)[India], March 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged relocation of the Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR) and the Seed Production Centre from Bihar to Karnataka.

"If the Bihar CM was aware of this, did he talk to the PM and the Agriculture Minister?... They (NDA) have no intention of putting an end to migration from Bihar; they are preparing to boost it," Yadav remarked, expressing concern over the decision.

He also pointed out that BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, only reacted after his tweet. "No one from the BJP has protested this move," he added.

Yadav slammed Nitish Kumar's leadership, stating, "Bihar does not need a 'Pair Pakadva Mukhya Mantri'. Bihar needs a Chief Minister who has a vision and can fearlessly take Bihar forward."

In his criticism of the ruling coalition, Yadav labeled it as a "double-engine government" and accused Nitish Kumar of prioritizing his position over the welfare of Bihar. "Nitish Kumar does not care about anything except his chair," Yadav said, calling for a more visionary and assertive leadership in the state.

Meanwhile, Ahead of the Assembly elections Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, saying that cases were being filed against them due to "political vendetta".

Accusing the government of "misusing" constitutional institutions, Yadav said this would only strengthen them and allow them to come to power in Bihar.

"Cases are being filed against us due to political vendetta. This does not affect us. They are anxious and fearful. The more they misuse the constitutional institutions, the stronger we will get. We will form the government in Bihar with the same strength. All teams of the BJP and IT Cell will work only in Bihar now," Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, told reporters.

"When the Delhi assembly elections concluded, I had told you that BJP's teams from A to Z will work only in Bihar. We follow the legal procedure. If someone summons, we go. However, nothing will happen," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav's reaction comes after Rabri Devi appeared before the ED on Tuesday for questioning in the ongoing land-for-jobs money laundering case. Tej Pratap's questioning was also scheduled for the afternoon as part of the investigation into the land-for-jobs scam. (ANI)

