Patna (Bihar) [India], May 23 (ANI): Aimed at assisting medical staff involved in treating Covid-19 infected people, a city-based young engineering student has developed a 'robot' that assists in basic checkup of patients.

The 20-year-old engineering student, Akansha, told ANI: "A variety of drugs are being used to fight the coronavirus. Also people are being given Covid vaccinations in hospitals during this period. However, I feel that there is a shortage of doctors and hospital staff in large numbers in the country and the state."

The young student said with help from her father she developed a "medi-robot" to assist doctors and medical practioners. "Along with my father, Yogesh Kumar we developed this 'medi-robot' and hope it can save lives of several doctors and medical staff," said Akansha.

The robot performs a basic medical examination of an infected patient and with real-time data basis. Also, with the help of this robot, the amount of glucose in the blood, the amount of oxygen in the blood, heart rate, temperature, blood pressure, weight, ECG etc can be checked with a wireless stethoscope.

"The basic function of the robot is to deliver medicine, food, water, nebulizer and oxygen etc to the infected person," said Akansha and added that the robot can rotate upto 360 degrees by using a high-resolution vision camera fitted on it.

She elaborated that the 'medi-robot' can carry out hospital surveillance; communication via video conferencing between doctor and patient (using a high-resolution camera).

The robot can also help in carrying video conferencing at public spaces such as railway station, bus stands, offices etc by using a unique QR code. With the help of this technique, doctors can issue an e-prescribtion to the patients in home isolation as well.

Akanksha has been selected for the final round of the Vishwakarma Award for Students of All India Technical Education Campus under the Ministry of Human Resources, Government of India.

"Cabinet Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad has also appreciated the invention and assured all possible help", she said.

Meanwhile, Bihar logged 4,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8676 discharges and 103 deaths in 24 hours, as per the state health department yesterday. (ANI)

