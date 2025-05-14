Jehanabad (Bihar), May 14 (PTI) The body of a female prison guard in Bihar was on Wednesday found hanging from the ceiling inside the jail, police said.

The deceased was posted in the district jail at Jehanabad and she was found hanging from the ceiling of the barracks where prison staffers lived, said Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh.

"The deceased has been identified as Shivani Kumari, a resident of Katihar district. We have informed her family members. The body will be sent for post-mortem examination and instructions have been given for videography. Further investigations are underway," the SP added.

