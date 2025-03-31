Patna (Bihar) India [India], March 31 (ANI): Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greeted citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasizing the importance of unity and shared celebrations among communities.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, the Governor said, "I congratulate everyone... I hope everyone celebrates every festival together just like Eid."

Earlier in the day, he took to the social media platform X to extend his wishes, stating, "Hearty greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen and people of Bihar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival gives us the message of self-restraint, sacrifice and generosity. I wish that Eid-ul-Fitr brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. On this occasion, let us pledge to build a civilized, harmonious and inclusive society."

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to all the countrymen.

"Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar offered Eid Mubarak and congratulations to all the Namazis, Muslim brothers and sisters, people of Bihar and the countrymen," stated an official press release. The Chief Minister went to Gandhi Maidan in Patna to celebrate Eid, where he met Imam Idain Hazrat Maulana Mehsud Ahmed Qadri Nadvi and exchanged greetings with him.

The official press note from the Bihar government reads, "On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr today, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Gandhi Maidan and met Imam Idain Hazrat Maulana Mehsud Ahmed Qadri Nadvi, exchanged greetings with him and offered Eid Mubarak. Imam Idain Hazrat Maulana Mehsud Ahmed Qadri Nadvi also wished Eid Mubarak to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, progress, development and progress of Bihar."

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan and is widely celebrated with prayers, feasts, and community gatherings. (ANI)

