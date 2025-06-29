Patna (Bihar) [India], June 29 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday formed a committee to oversee the development of Raghopur Diyara and its eastern and western regions following the inauguration of the six-lane Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge earlier this week.

The bridge, which connects Patna to Raghopur, is expected to boost social, economic, and tourism activities in the area, creating new investment opportunities and generating employment for the youth.

Also Read | 90-Degree Bridge in Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Government Takes Action Against 8 Engineers for 'Faulty Design' of Aishbagh Railway Overbridge.

In a post on X, CM Nitish Kumar said, "You know that on June 23, 2025, the Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur 6-lane Ganga Bridge project was inaugurated, establishing connectivity from Patna to Raghopur. With the inauguration of this bridge, along with smooth transportation, social, economic, and tourism activities in the Raghopur Diyara area will be strengthened. New avenues for investment will be created, generating employment opportunities for the youth. This has created immense possibilities for development in Raghopur Diyara and its eastern and western regions."

He further said that in this context, for the comprehensive development of this area, along with the construction of more roads, other basic infrastructure will also need to be developed.

Also Read | Bhopal's Aishbagh Railway Overbridge Sparks Outrage Over Hazardous Design; MP CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 8 Engineers, Orders Inquiry.

"Keeping this in mind, the state government has formed a committee for the development of this area, which will conduct an on-site study and prepare a work plan by examining all aspects of the possibilities for planned development. Our effort is to ensure that the benefits of development, along with justice, reach every region and section of the state equally, without any discrimination, because serving the public is our duty," he further said.

In a major infrastructural development for Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the much-awaited six-lane Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge on Monday. The project provides connectivity across the Ganges and will boost regional development. The inauguration marks the completion of the first phase of a project envisioned a decade ago to link previously isolated regions like Raghopur Diyara directly with Patna.

Minister of Road Construction, Nitin Nabin, appreciated the Chief Minister's vision, stating, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, every nook and corner of Bihar is getting better connectivity. Diyara was completely untouched by the mainland. CM Nitish Kumar saw the vision and started this initiative in 2015, and now, in 2025, the first phase of this development is completed."

The Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge spans the Ganges, connecting Kacchi Dargah in Patna to Bidupur in Vaishali district. With a total length of 9.76 km, the bridge links NH 31 to NH 322, easing traffic burden on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and decongesting Patna.

The bridge, whose foundation stone was laid in August 2015, is set to be fully operational by July 2025. In parallel, a new bridge has also been planned between Arrah and Chhapra, further expanding Bihar's growing highway network. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)