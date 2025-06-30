Patna, Jun 30 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the death of migrant workers from the state in an explosion at a pharma plant in Telangana.

The state government also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

At least 12 people died and 34 persons were injured on Monday in an explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Telangana's Sangareddy district, Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha said.

Bihar government officials, however, did not comment on the exact number of migrant labourers from the state who died and suffered injuries in the explosion.

“The CM is deeply saddened by the death of several migrant workers from the state in an explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday...” an official statement said.

The governor also expressed grief over the death of migrant workers from the state in the Telangana incident.

The chief minister also directed the Resident Commissioner (Bihar) in New Delhi to remain in touch with the officials concerned in Telangana to make arrangements for bringing the bodies of the deceased to their native villages, and ensure proper treatment of those injured, it said.

