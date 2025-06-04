Patna (Bihar) [India], June 4 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the NDA government in the state, saying that the state has been suffering from the Bihar government's failure for many years.

In a post on X, Yadav shared a caricature and said, "Bihar has been carrying the failure of the Bihar government for many years!"

Earlier on June 2, Lashing out at the "double-engine" government in Bihar over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Muzaffarpur, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged "administrative anarchy" in the state as law and order has "collapsed".

Speaking to the media, Yadav said that no one from the government has time to visit the victim's family, as "the CM and his Deputy CMs are busy with political programmes."

"The double-engine government has failed in Bihar. The CM never discussed this; I am unsure if he is even aware of the incidents. Law and order have collapsed. There is administrative anarchy in the whole of Bihar. No action is being taken... No one has time to meet the victim or the victim's family. The CM and both the Deputy CMs are busy in political programmes," Tejashwi Yadav said.

This comes after a 10-year-old girl died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday.

The minor girl's uncle, Virendra Paswan, has, however, alleged negligence on the part of the hospital administration and doctors, stating that she was kept waiting for two hours inside the ambulance before getting admission to the hospital.

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, lashed out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by Nitish Kumar, over the "brutality against a minor Dalit girl", alleging negligence in her treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

In a post on X, LoP Gandhi alleged that the "double-engine" government's negligence led to the Dalit girl's death.

"The brutality against a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur and the subsequent negligence in her treatment are extremely shameful. If she had received timely treatment, her life could have been saved. But the double-engine government was negligent not only in providing security but also in saving his life," he said.

The Congress leader further demanded strict action against the accused.

"We will not sit quietly until the victim's family gets justice. Strict action should be taken against the culprits and negligent officers," the post read.

Notably, the Bihar assembly election is due this year. (ANI)

