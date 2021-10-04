Patna, Oct 4 (PTI) Bihar Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said the state has the potential to become a textile hub of eastern India as it is witnessing a "new industrial revolution".

He said industrialists are finding an "investment-friendly" atmosphere in the state.

Speaking at the East India Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Hussain said, "After the success of ethanol policy, textile and leather policies will also set an example in the country. Bihar has full potential to become a textile hub of eastern India. The state is witnessing a new industrial revolution."

Bihar's ethanol policy has been "very successful", he said, adding that 29 units for producing such product in various industrial areas of the state will be launched soon.

Hussain said the central government is providing full cooperation and guidance for the establishment of ethanol and other industries in Bihar.

The CII organised the summit to promote global investment in East India, and a session was held to discuss the possibilities of investment in Bihar, said a senior official of the state government.

The department also made a presentation on the proposed textile and leather policies of the state government.

