New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi approved a list of six party candidates for the ensuing biennial elections on Friday.

These candidates were approved to contest at the state Legislative Council of Bihar from Local Authorities Constituencies.

According to the statement by Congress on March 11, a list was declared for six constituencies including Gopalganj, Rohtas, Darbhanga, Purnea, Kishanganj, Nawada and Samistipur.

Names of Om Prakash Garg for Gopalganj, Vinod Pandey for Rohtas, Mohd. Imtiaz for Darbhanga, Tausif Alam for Purnea, Nivedita Singh for Nawada and Avinash Kumar for Samistipur have been approved.

The voting for biennial elections will be held on April 4 while the counting of votes will take place on April 7. (ANI)

