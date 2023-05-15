Malappuram (Kerala) [India], May 15 (ANI): Nine people have been arrested in connection to the alleged killing of a 36-year-old man on suspicion of theft in Kerala's Malappuram, the police said on Monday.

Officials said that the victim, identified as Rajesh Manchi, a native of Bihar, was brutally beaten by a group of people after he allegedly fell from a house in the Kizhissery area of Malappuram and was caught by locals on suspicion of theft.

According to the police was brutally thrashed by locals using pipes and wooden sticks with his hands tied behind his back on the night of May 12.

Rajesh Manchi suffered serious injuries in the chest, ribs and hips. The cause of death was injuries from the beating.

Officials said that Rajesh Manchi was found under suspicious circumstances in Kizhissery on the night of May 12. He was then interrogated with his hands tied and brutally beaten for more than two hours.

When he became unconscious, the accused informed the local public servant, who in turn informed the police. Following the information, a team from a nearby police station arrived and took him to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead.

The arrested accused said that he came for theft. Although this is the preliminary conclusion, the police were conducting a detailed investigation in this regard, said officials.

Officials said that the death of a Bihar native in Keezhissery, Malappuram, was a case of lynching.

Sujith Das, SP Malappuram said that Rajesh Manchi was brutally beaten by 9 people with his hands tied behind his back. 9 people have been arrested in connection to the incident.

"The mobile phones of the attackers were seized and nearby CCTV of the area is being scanned. The accused attempted to destroy the evidence and erase CCTV visuals," he said.

"A special team under the leadership of Kondotti ASP is investigating the case. While the arrested accused in their statement alleged that Rajesh was attempting a theft" SP said further.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and has been handed over to his relatives, he added. (ANI)

