Patna (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary extended his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali festival on Monday as India is celebrating festival of lights.

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary told ANI, "I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of #Diwali2025...May we all celebrate the festival happily and our country under the leadership of PM Modi will soon become the world's third largest economy..."

On RJD announcing the list of candidates for Bihar Election 2025, he said, "There is no coordination in the Mahagathbandhan...They are fielding candidates against their allies...They have no coordination between them..."

Earlier today, taking a jibe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha said that the opposition party announced its candidates at the "last moment" and is scared of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

" RJD is announcing the list of candidates at the last moment as they are scared of us...The people of Bihar are aware and they will give a befitting reply to them...The entire atmosphere is in favour of the NDA...NDA government will be formed in Bihar," Kushwaha told reporters.

The RJD on Monday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase.

There are some seats where both RJD and Congress have fielded candidates. In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress) while in Lalganj (Vaishali) Shivani Shukla is likely to go up against Aditya Raja of Congress. However, there is likely to be a compromise between the allies, with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other.

The polling will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11 and the results will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

