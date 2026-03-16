Patna (Bihar) [India], March 16 (ANI): Bihar Minister Mohd Zama Khan expressed confidence in the JDU-BJP alliance winning the Rajya Sabha elections, thanking the people of Bihar for their support. He said, "I want to thank all the people of Bihar for their blessings, due to which we are going to win the Rajya Sabha elections."

He added, "Many people are with us who like development, who like the way our government works. I will definitely say that many companions are in touch with us because they want development."

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Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Ranvijay Sahu described the Rajya Sabha elections as significant not just for the Rajya Sabha but for Bihar and the country, and said NDA was "off the radar."

He said, "No one is off the radar; the NDA people have gone off the radar... The numbers will go up to 50. We have the support of the people... All the alliance partners are with us..."

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The biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha to fill 37 seats across 10 states are currently on, with counting of votes set for 5 pm.

The term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

Out of these, 26 candidates have already secured victory unopposed. Voting will now take place for the remaining 11 seats, including five from Bihar, four from Odisha, and two from Haryana.

In key battlegrounds in Bihar, Haryana, and Odisha, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is working to defeat Opposition gains.

So far, 26 candidates have been elected unopposed, with the BJP securing seven, Congress five, the Trinamool Congress four, the DMK three, and Shiv Sena, RPI(A), NCP, NCP(SP), AIADMK, PMK, and UPPL one each. Notable names among the winners include Sharad Pawar, Abhishek Singhvi, Tiruchi Siva, and Vinod Tawade.

As preparations are underway for the biennial elections, all attention has turned to Haryana, Bihar and Odisha, which have emerged as key arenas of contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc for four important seats.The most interesting part of these Rajya Sabha polls is the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister for over two decades, announced that he would be heading to the Rajya Sabha and filed his nomination in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among other leaders.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House.

Amid apprehensions of possible cross-voting and allegations of horse-trading, several political parties, particularly the Congress, have moved their legislators to resorts and locations outside their home states in a bid to ensure unity within their ranks ahead of the polling.

Among those elected without contest are Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, Republican Party of India (Athawale) president Ramdas Athawale, and senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)