Patna (Bihar) [India], March 4 (ANI): Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday participated in the long-standing Holi traditions at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, joining residents in singing folk songs and dancing to mark the festival of colours.

Ram Kripal Yadav, while speaking to ANI, said, "For the past 40 years, morning walkers have been organising Holi celebrations here. This has been organised once again today. We are sharing hugs and spreading love. This is the festival of colours, of joy, of love. Entire Bihar is celebrating Holi today, and I extend greetings to everyone, especially farmers - may the annadata always be happy and grow more...With their prosperity, Bihar will prosper."

On the otherhand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed happiness over the joyful atmosphere brought on the occassion of Holi, highlighting how such a festival is bringing in joy and enthusiasm while the world is in disarray.

Adressing the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra, the CM praised the "strong leadership" in India. "We are celebrating this festival of Holi in India at a time when the entire world is in disarray, unrest, and an atmosphere of anarchy. But India, under its (PM Modi's) great leadership, is enjoying this festival with joy and enthusiasm," emphasising that there is no fear, anarchy, or distrust.

The Chief Minister asserted that the nation is driven by the spirit of "Satyameva Jayate", adding, "If corruption is thriving anywhere, we must burn it, and if anarchy, terrorism, or extremism makes a nefarious attempt to raise its head, we must also destroy it."

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan.

The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)

