Patna (Bihar) [India], November 12 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, people from across the country are steeped in gusto and enthusiasm.

Amid the rising concerns about the environment, people in Patna switched to 'eco-frinedly' candles.

The worsening air quality in the capital city has led to people contemplating the environmental issues.

Earlier today, the air quality of Patna was recorded in the 'severe' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 500.

Meanwhile, streets and markets in Bihar's Patna were thronged as people stepped out to shop for Diwali.

Shops of flowers and those of other decor items witnessed huge crowds amid the festivities and people were seen swamped in festive shopping.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the festival of lights, Ayodhya organised a grand Deepotsav and illuminated over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) to celebrate the festival of lights.

The temple town set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023' and broke its previous world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on Diwali eve.

Artists from different countries, such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Russia, performed Ramleela at Ayodhya's Deepotsav. The residents of Ayodhya were delighted to witness the enactment of Ramleela and the artistic expressions of artists from different countries.

In the national capital, the deteriorating air quality has triggered concerns over the environment.

The Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, earlier today appealed to the people of Delhi and its adjacent areas to not burst firecrackers and make it difficult for people to breathe during the festival of Diwali.

The environment minister urged the people to instead celebrate the festival in a grand manner by lighting earthen lamps (diyas).

"I appeal to people in Delhi and nearby areas of Delhi. Diwali is a festival of diyas. Celebrate Diwali in a grand manner by lighting diyas but don't burst crackers and make it difficult for people to breathe because the festival is to spread happiness," Rai told ANI.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

This year, Diwali is being celebrated on Sunday, that is, November 12.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." (ANI)

