Patna (Bihar) [India], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a roadshow in Patna after multiple rallies at Arah and Nawada. He was accompanied by BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not seen at the roadshow.

PM Modi also paid floral tributes to the statue of noted Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 3 November September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed an election rally in Nawada and hailed the NDA's poll promise to provide Rs 3,000 in addition to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers in Bihar, saying 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about).

Prime Minister Modi took a jibe at the Opposition, claiming that the previous governments did not prioritise small farmers.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Rahul Gandhi Goes Fishing in Begusarai Pond; Takes 'Yoga Asana' Dig at PM Narendra Modi During Rally (See Pics and Video).

He said, "The governments after independence did not prioritise small farmers. But this is Modi, 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about). In the last 11 years, our government has brought small farmers to the centre of the agriculture policy."

He claimed that the government has provided Rs 650 crore to the 2 lakh farmers in Nawada.

"We opened bank accounts for farmers, and they get the amount for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in those bank accounts. The poor farmers have received Rs 20,000 crore. In Nawada, Rs 650 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 2 lakh farmers," he said.

The Prime Minister invoked former PM Rajiv Gandhi and targeted the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan, alleging corruption under "jungle raj."

"The amount reaches the accounts of the farmers without any cut, commission or corruption. If there was the 'jungle raj', they would have filled their own pockets. Congress' PM once said, 'If Re 1 is sent from Delhi, only 15 paisa reaches the villages.' What was this 'panja' which turned Re 1 into 15 paisa?" he said.

"Farmers and people indulged in animal husbandry will receive double the gift as per the NDA's manifesto. They will receive Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and the Bihar NDA has announced Rs 3,000 over that," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, Nawada will undergo polling in the second phase on November 11. The polling for the first phase will take place on November 6, with results to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)